Karrie Misley: I’m voting for Jason Tedder

I have been worried about the Clerk-Recorder’s Office since I learned that our current clerk-recorder, Greg Diaz, will not be running again and is retiring. I was pleased to learn that Jason Tedder is running to fill the vacant seat.

I am encouraged when I learned that a young Navy veteran who has served our country is now willing to serve our county in this important position. He has the equivalent of a computer science degree, owing to his study and his experience operating complex systems. We do need someone who can figure out all the electronics, and I think Jason will be able to do this.

I understand he will make every action transparent, and increase visibility so that voters can fully observe the election process.

He has been working with experts in the operation of the Clerk- Recorder/Registrar of Voters Office, gaining valuable knowledge and will be completely ready to do the job on day one.

He is a lifelong resident of Nevada County with deep roots and commitment to our community. He is exactly the type of person we need to fill this vacancy. I’m voting for Jason Tedder, and I hope you will too.

Karrie Misley

Grass Valley