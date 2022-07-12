Karla Arens: Study Historic Neighborhood ordinance closely

Regarding the Neighborhood Historic District, it’s clear the impetus behind the new ordinance as supported by the Historic Society and concerned neighbors is to preserve the charm and unique character of Nevada City.

What becomes suspect is the motivation of those who oppose this preservation ordinance. Without the new initiative, SB9 would allow property owners to split their lots and build multiple houses all of which could be sold/rented without consideration of affordable housing.

Opponents have much wealth to gain.

Karla Arens

Nevada City