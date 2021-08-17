Karl Snyder: Voter turnout key to avoiding recall

Democrats enjoy a huge two-to-one advantage in registered voters in California. We currently have a governor who provides a steady hand in guiding us through a booming economy with billions of surplus dollars.

Newsom’s leadership in combatting the pandemic looks good, especially compared with governors in Republican Party-controlled states in the South.

His administration has been free of scandal, except for his eating in a restaurant that he shouldn’t have. The only factor that could lead to his recall is complacency leading to poor voter turnout.

We can cast a vote anytime through Sept. 14. Nevada County has many ways to cast your ballot. Let’s not blow it.

Karl Snyder





Nevada City