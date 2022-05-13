Karl Snyder: Adona the best choice

Natalie Adona clearly has outstanding knowledge of the duties of the Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters position. The Union’s front page article of May 11 says that she has worked on election policy and training issues at the state level for 15 years and has served in the Nevada County office of clerk-recorder since 2019.

She’s fit to hit the ground running with the highest degree of professionalism and experience. We would be fortunate to have her working on our behalf.

The other two candidates have no knowledge or experience in this field. One of them states in the Voter Information Guide that “I am studying the Election Code” to prepare in case he gets elected.

This same candidate said he would have a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputy transport ballots to the Elections Office. Do we really want our taxpayer dollars and Sheriff’s Office time spent this way?

Nevada County citizens and voters will hire for this position. I’ll vote to hire Natalie Adona.

Karl Snyder

Nevada City