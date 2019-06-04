Karl Frenzel: Nevada County should subsidize green waste drops

The recent Waste Management program for free green waste disposal was just a drop in the bucket compared to what is needed in Nevada County.

If a real difference is to be made toward fire safety, the county or fire safe council should subsidize free green waste drop off at the transfer station for any amount of green waste. Anyone with large property needs more capacity to clear their land without having to pay $80 per dump trailer load.

As a Camp Fire survivor from Paradise now returning to Nevada County, the wildfire potential here is very real to me, but to thin out just a two-acre parcel is cost prohibited at the current fee structure.

Karl Frenzel

Grass Valley