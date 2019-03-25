Karin Hofland: Speak out against NID rate hikes
March 25, 2019
Nevada Irrigation District plans to double customers' water bills over the next four years unless they receive enough written protests before their April 24 public hearing. For details, please read their recently mailed notice.
By NID's own calculations, the average customer will pay $13.07 more per month in 2019. Since customers are currently billed bimonthly, add $26.14 to your latest bill for an accurate comparison. But that's only for 2019. Rates are scheduled to jump each year through 2023, by which time the typical water bill will have nearly doubled.
NID's rationale is that customers currently pay only about 68 percent of the cost of supplying water. And during the last drought, customers cut way back on water usage, which lowered the flow of NID's revenue (the proposed rate increases would jack up rates even higher during future droughts).
If NID's costs are higher than its revenue, NID should cut costs, not force customers to bankroll its deficit spending, or penalize customers who behave responsibly during droughts.
Tenant or owner, whoever receives the NID bill can file a protest. Please mail yours today to NID, Attn: Customer Service, 1036 West Main St., Grass Valley, CA 95945.
Karin Hofland
Nevada City
