Karen Wolfson: Support diversity

Kudos to Jeanne Wood and CATS (Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra)! Our Asian community should be congratulated and honored as pioneers, not verbally abused or worse.

CATS brings cultural diversity, cultural enrichment and Asian history to our county. Besides their wonderful theatrical endeavors, they give scholastic scholarships to students and give workshops on various topics.

Ignorance does breed and fuel fear and discrimination and violence. Education and knowledge are the cornerstone to effect change. Please, fellow Nevada Countians, support and acknowledge our Asian and other ethnic populations.

Only together can we bring sanity and love back. Support diversity. Don’t be afraid of it!

Karen Wolfson

Nevada City