Karen Wolfson: Support diversity
Kudos to Jeanne Wood and CATS (Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra)! Our Asian community should be congratulated and honored as pioneers, not verbally abused or worse.
CATS brings cultural diversity, cultural enrichment and Asian history to our county. Besides their wonderful theatrical endeavors, they give scholastic scholarships to students and give workshops on various topics.
Ignorance does breed and fuel fear and discrimination and violence. Education and knowledge are the cornerstone to effect change. Please, fellow Nevada Countians, support and acknowledge our Asian and other ethnic populations.
Only together can we bring sanity and love back. Support diversity. Don’t be afraid of it!
Karen Wolfson
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Karen Wolfson: Support diversity
Kudos to Jeanne Wood and CATS (Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra)! Our Asian community should be congratulated and honored as pioneers, not verbally abused or worse.