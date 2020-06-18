Karen Stone: I can’t touch the fruit?
So, I love our farmers markets and was so excited to go this morning. However, the experience was not very satisfying.
We can’t touch the fruit or veggies to pick what we want. It’s our food so that seems necessary. When I go to the market I can touch the food, so what the heck is up with the inconsistent rules and regulations? Ridiculous! One way or the other.
We are not going to get sick by picking out an apricot.
Karen S. Stone
Nevada City
