Karen S. Stone: Dear Nevada County
I am appalled and disgusted by the blatant racism here. The owner of a well known bar in Nevada City allegedly printed and posted a flyer of George Floyd with a list of “bad things” he did before his death, in other words shaming him for who he was and implying he was responsible for his own death.
First, I will never walk into that place again, as the hatred and rhetoric fill the room. What a disappointment in part of our community. How do people walk around thinking they are better than others who were created right alongside us? I just don’t get the stupidity and narrow mindedness. It is mind boggling. The police need to become peace keepers.
Karen S. Stone
Nevada City
