Karen Oakley: Preventative action is key

I moved to Grass Valley in 2016 and have been a subscriber of The Union since. I enjoy the perspectives you provide. I love this community and its community spirit.

That said, I was dismayed by the March 21 editorial in The Union with regard to Y2K and that it “proved in the end to have no bite.” This is misinformation.

In the ’90s and early 2000s, I was head of crisis management at The Clorox Company. I managed the operations room that was in place for hours before and after midnight. There was “no bite” because Clorox, like all large companies had done their homework. Clorox spent almost $30 million over three years to ensure there was “no bite.” It was this investment and commitment that ensured a smooth turnover. They planned for worst case scenario to ensure there was “no bite.”

And obviously, Clorox was not the only company that made this investment. This is such a great example of the value of planning. They minimized the impact by making the investment, just as we are doing now with sheltering in place.

I have other examples. In “The Great Influenza” by John Barry, he sites a town in the Midwest, which isolated themselves and did not allow any infiltration from the outside during the 1918 influenza. This town did not have any cases of the flu.

I lived in San Francisco when AIDS first reared its ugly head. Many people I knew who were at risk made the decision not to be tested — BUT they acted as if they had the disease. In other words, they used preventative measures. This is exactly what we are doing now.

History provides us many examples of what works and what does not work. It may be helpful if people understood that this is not the first time preventative action has minimized the impact of a major threat.

Karen Oakley

Alta Sierra