Karen Musalo: Western Slopes Connection correction

I write in response to your article, “Immortalized: A 1970s Nevada County publication is laid to rest in the Searls Historical Library,” which is about the Western Slopes Connection (WSC), an alternative paper published out of Nevada City in the 1970s.

The article erroneously states that the paper was “run by former New York professor Michael Rosenberg.” I would like to bring it to your attention, and the attention of your readers, that I was the co-founder and co-publisher of the WSC, along with Michael. This fact was brought to the reporter’s attention, but he chose to ignore that inconvenient fact. The WSC was an alternative publication that expressed a fresh way of thinking — and included in that fresh way is a vision of gender equality where the contributions of women are not ignored. I hope to correct the record by way of this letter.

Professor Karen Musalo

UC Hastings Law School

Director, Center for Gender & Refugee Studies