Karen Leigh Sharp: Trump and accountability

Do ‘We the People’ hate Trump? Nope, but we are looking for accountability from a man involved in fraud, who bribed allies to influence his election, betrayed those who defended America, calls the FBI “scum,” a six-time bankruptcy “great business man,” a sexual perpetrator, called Mexicans “rapists,” wouldn’t denounce the KKK, and refuses to release his taxes.

We the People, don’t hate him, we don’t trust him.

Both Republicans and Democrats are alarmed. Thankfully we have our forefather’s system of checks and balances, as he is unchecked and abusing his power. It is our job to check him. That does not mean we hate him, it means we are astonished by those who took an oath of office to protect the constitution and their country, but are not.

I am ashamed of those in Congress who have chosen to protect this morally vacant man over our country. We the people must vote. Our country and our spirit will either shatter under Trump or it will triumph as it has proven to do so many times throughout our darkest times in history.

We the people do not hate, we love our country, and it is our duty to protect it.

Karen Leigh Sharp

North San Juan