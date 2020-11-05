Karen L. Attix: Not cool

Our Biden/Harris yard sign inexplicably disappeared over the weekend.

As it happened to other neighbors, I do not think it was a random act by a bear or a mountain lion. So I ask Trump supporters whose party believes in law and order, and individual rights, especially the First Amendment right of free speech — can you approve of this act?

To come on to our property and take the sign down of the opposing political party? To actually disrespect my First Amendment right and trespass on my property and thus disobey the law? Do you raise your children this way with your supposed family values?

Just curious.

Karen L. Attix

Nevada City