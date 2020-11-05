Karen L. Attix: Not cool
Our Biden/Harris yard sign inexplicably disappeared over the weekend.
As it happened to other neighbors, I do not think it was a random act by a bear or a mountain lion. So I ask Trump supporters whose party believes in law and order, and individual rights, especially the First Amendment right of free speech — can you approve of this act?
To come on to our property and take the sign down of the opposing political party? To actually disrespect my First Amendment right and trespass on my property and thus disobey the law? Do you raise your children this way with your supposed family values?
Just curious.
Karen L. Attix
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User