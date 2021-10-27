Karen Koskey: Please protect our wildlife
I was very saddened to see the picture in Saturday’s Town Talk labeled “Spooky scene” showing fake spiderwebs spread across some trees.
As a wildlife rehabilitator, I know how very spooky, and dangerous, these webs are for wildlife. They can injure, maim, and even kill songbirds, owls, bats, and even bunnies if they get trapped in these webs. How would you feel having to explain to your child, when you walk out your door one morning, to see a little western screech owl dangling lifeless from one of the webs you strung around your porch?
Please, please, only use these fake webs inside (and then be careful if you have cats or kittens).
Please be mindful of our fellow inhabitants of this earth when decorating outdoors. Dead and injured wildlife do not make good Halloween decorations.
Also, please be mindful when burning brush piles. Poke them gently with a stick before lighting that match, to make sure someone hasn’t taken shelter inside. Thank you.
Karen Koskey, Education Team Chair, Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Karen Koskey: Please protect our wildlife
I was very saddened to see the picture in Saturday’s Town Talk labeled “Spooky scene” showing fake spiderwebs spread across some trees.