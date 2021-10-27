Karen Koskey: Please protect our wildlife

I was very saddened to see the picture in Saturday’s Town Talk labeled “Spooky scene” showing fake spiderwebs spread across some trees.

As a wildlife rehabilitator, I know how very spooky, and dangerous, these webs are for wildlife. They can injure, maim, and even kill songbirds, owls, bats, and even bunnies if they get trapped in these webs. How would you feel having to explain to your child, when you walk out your door one morning, to see a little western screech owl dangling lifeless from one of the webs you strung around your porch?

Please, please, only use these fake webs inside (and then be careful if you have cats or kittens).

Please be mindful of our fellow inhabitants of this earth when decorating outdoors. Dead and injured wildlife do not make good Halloween decorations.

Also, please be mindful when burning brush piles. Poke them gently with a stick before lighting that match, to make sure someone hasn’t taken shelter inside. Thank you.





Karen Koskey, Education Team Chair, Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release

Grass Valley