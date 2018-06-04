Karen Johnston: Who is really responsible for Fire Safe Council of Nevada County director’s departure?
June 4, 2018
Regarding the May 25 article on the Fire Safe Council, boy, did that article sound like a white wash for a very arbitrary Fire Safe Board that lacks transparency and accountability to the community.
I am part of the Fire Safe Community on Lower Colfax Road. Our community has personally worked with Joanne Drummond over the years and have so appreciated her support and help. She has been great!
I have great cause to wonder who is really being hostile in the situation leading to her departure. Recently myself and many of my neighbors spent a day personally working and paying for chipping along Lower Colfax because of the disruption of services by the Fire Safe Council.
In my opinion and in the opinion of many of my neighbors, your article did a great service to the Fire Safe Council, but certainly did not express the voices in this community who have worked very hard for a very long time on fire prevention in our own communities alongside Joanne Drummond.
Karen Johnston
Grass Valley
