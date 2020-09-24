Karen Bridger: Great word pictures
Thank you to Pauline Nevins for delivering a happy chuckle to me in her Sept. 12 Other Voices column. I, too, look forward to my copy of The Union, a cup of coffee, and a relaxing breakfast while reading local news and tackling the crosswords. However, I’ve never risked the short hike out to the road to pick it up while wearing my robe. Great word pictures, Pauline.
Karen Bridger
Nevada City
