Kandice Kelley: A kind gesture

Recently I was walking down at Scotts Flat Lake and had some cash in my pocket.

As I left my car, the bills must have fallen out. When I returned some time later, the bills were wrapped around my door handle. There were lots of cyclists that day, and one of them was so sweet to take the time to do this.

I felt then, as I do now, that there are many honest and kind people here, we just don’t often hear of them.

Kandice Kelley

Nevada City