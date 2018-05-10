Justin Sternberg: Foster for sheriff
May 10, 2018
Bill Smethers made major errors in judgment during the League of Women Voters' candidate forum at the Rood Center.
He demonstrated a lack of judgment by unleashing ageism in a community of retirees. He demonstrated a lack of judgment by making fun of his strongest opponent for planning how he will accomplish necessary change in an antiquated department. He also demonstrated a lack of judgment by highlighting his inability to properly lead the ill-fated Narcotics Task Force.
Perhaps with a strong mentor, Smethers could grow into a leadership position but he's nowhere near that yet.
I'll vote for the old guy who wants new technology and a culture of professionalism that best serves Nevada County's citizens. Foster for sheriff!
Justin Sternberg
Nevada City