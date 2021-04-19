June Anderson: Not the first time

In her letter to the editor on April 1 entitled “Stop the invaders,” Jinx Larive vents her outrage that people are allowed to enter California illegally at our southern border and then get “all the free stuff” (education, medical care, etc.) at the expense of American taxpayers.

This is not the first time this has happened in California’s history. Starting in the 16th century, Europeans invaded this country and took “the free stuff,” namely the land occupied by the indigenous people for millennia.

In the last paragraph of her letter, the writer states: “I love my country and don’t want to give it away to an invading army. America is for Americans and those who come legally, not invaders.”

Those same words could have been written by members of the local Nisenan tribe who may share the writer’s sentiments.

June Anderson

Penn Valley