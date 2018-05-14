Julie Dorris: Support for Strawser

We Lindley Avenue residents support Duane Strawser for Nevada City City Council.

Over the years Duane has given many hours to help us deal with neighborhood concerns. He understands that safe neighborhoods are a major factor in preserving our small town way of life in Nevada City.

Please vote for Duane Strawser for Nevada City Council. He has a track record for responding to constituents' needs.

Julie Dorris, John Szymanski and Nancy Weber

Nevada City