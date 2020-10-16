Julie Carville: We’ve needed Audrey Denney for a long time
We need Audrey Denny to replace LaMalfa.
He claims to be “one of us,” yet he voted against COVID-19 relief money for small farmers and businesses in our district, while his family agri-business has received over $5 million in governmental subsidies.
He voted against an act to create fair treatment at the border, against an act to protect women against abuse, against the Great American Outdoors Act, even though the president signed it, and against a regulation requiring coal companies to stop dumping mining waste into rivers and streams.
LaMalfa has spent four years trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act, without a program to replace it, and voted “no” to lowering prescriptive drug costs.
We absolutely need Audrey Denny to represent us in Congress.
Go to her website https://audreyforcongress.com. Get to know her, and listen to her on her site, as she directly addresses the real needs of our community. She is compassionate, delightfully intelligent, and a breath of fresh air.
She is “one of us” and the one we’ve needed for a long time. Please vote for Audrey Denney in November.
Julie Carville
Nevada City
