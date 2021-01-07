Julie Carville: Stop it with the lies

I’m disgusted that The Union printed another opinion piece by Manny Montes. His letter begins and ends with vicious lies, including his assertion that there was a “stolen election” for Biden.

Poll workers worked many, hard hours to make sure the election was fair. The states have confirmed that this was the safest election ever. Biden won fair and square.

All Manny is doing is continuing to add more lies to Trump’s thousands of dangerous lies. The Union certainly needs to print different opinions for community discussion, with reliable information that supports the opinions, but The Union does not do us a service by printing letters that are unfounded and even vicious, which can lead to confusion, fear, or violence.

Julie Carville

Nevada City