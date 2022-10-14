Julie Carville: Dr. Kermit Jones vs Kevin Kiley

Last month, I sent an Other Voices column to The Union recommending Dr. Kermit for Congress. As a follow-up, I want everyone to know that his opponent, Kevin Kiley a career politician, is now lying saying that Dr. Kermit wants to raise our gas tax and grocery costs and defund the police.

The truth is Dr. Kermit supports cancelling the gas tax until we return to normal, and of course he doesn’t support raising groceries costs. To say that Kermit, a combat flight surgeon and doctor, wants to defund the police is a blatant lie. The Peace Officers Research Association of California, representing 75,000 police officers, condemns Kiley’s lie and supports Dr. Kermit for Congress.

Aren’t we all thoroughly disgusted by the numerous lies of past presidents and politicians whose lies denigrate others and damage our country? I hope those who read this will vote for Kermit Jones. He doesn’t demean others and has the integrity and experience we need. Dr. Kermit is not a career politician and is committed to: “I don’t serve any party, my job is to serve you.”

Let’s help clean up politics by voting for Dr. Kermit Jones on November 8.

Julie Carville

Nevada City