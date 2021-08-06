 Judy Stitt: Let’s protect our people | TheUnion.com
Judy Stitt: Let’s protect our people

Judy Stitt

When will Nevada County mandate masks? Is it protecting its people or the economy? Grass Valley is more vulnerable to the Delta variants because we are a destination town.

We are the third most COVID-19 county in California. Why aren’t we the first to protect our people?

