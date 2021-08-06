Judy Stitt: Let’s protect our people
When will Nevada County mandate masks? Is it protecting its people or the economy? Grass Valley is more vulnerable to the Delta variants because we are a destination town.
We are the third most COVID-19 county in California. Why aren’t we the first to protect our people?
Judy Stitt
Grass Valley
Weldon Travis: Towing company owner goes above and beyond
Foxx Jantz, owner-operator of Gold Country Towing, quickly solved a vexing problem with my garaged SUV, then towed it to Plaza Tire & Auto Service in Penn Valley (another great local company) without charge.