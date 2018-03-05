Judy Silberman: Second annual Sudoku Tournament in April

On behalf of the Nevada County Sudoku Society, I want our community to know that we are currently organizing the Second Annual Children's Team Sudoku Tournament.

This free event, open to all students in grades 2 through 6, will be at 4 p.m. April 19 at Nevada Union High School. Teams can be formed of three or four students. We are proud to offer the youth of our county another venue for intellectual striving and fun.

Last year's tournament drew 71 participants on 20 teams from 10 schools throughout our county. To our knowledge, this was the first event of its kind anywhere! Last year's event was remarkable for the focus and enthusiasm of all the participants. We look forward to another successful event with even greater participation. To see local kids teaching Sudoku, go to YouTube and type SudoKids.

Members of our society are able to come and train interested students at no cost. Please call 530-477-6282 for information about being part of this wonderful event.

Judy Silberman

Grass Valley