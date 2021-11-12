Judy Patton: Good Samaritans

About a month ago I was driving our pickup on the freeway just outside Nevada City. At 5 p.m. in the middle of a curve, it suddenly lost power and died. Because of the heroic NID employee who jumped out of his car to direct traffic, the kind and attentive police officer who pushed me to the side of the road, the skillful tow truck driver who delivered me to the mechanic, and our lovely next-door neighbors who took me home, I felt uplifted and in very good hands.

Unfortunately the man who directed traffic disappeared before I had a chance to thank him. I hope he sees this letter and knows how grateful I was for his help!

Judy Patton

Grass Valley