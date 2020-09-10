Judy Leslie: New heroes: teachers
I would like to send a huge “thank you” to all teachers and staff K through 12, for doing an absolutely marvelous job teaching our children through Zoom and other electronic means. It must be incredibly difficult. I just can’t imagine how you all do such a fantastic job day after day. Our teachers and staff are our new heroes.
Judy Leslie
Penn Valley
