 Judy Kinney: Miller a hard worker

Judy Kinney: Miller a hard worker

I support Dan Miller for District 3 supervisor because he has been endorsed by many, many local business owners, not just a handful.

Local businesses know how critical they are to our community and its health.

Dan Miller has the practical experience and a level-headed approach to solving problems. They know Dan Miller is a real hard worker.

Judy Kinney

Grass Valley