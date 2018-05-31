Judy Kinney: Miller a hard worker
May 31, 2018
I support Dan Miller for District 3 supervisor because he has been endorsed by many, many local business owners, not just a handful.
Local businesses know how critical they are to our community and its health.
Dan Miller has the practical experience and a level-headed approach to solving problems. They know Dan Miller is a real hard worker.
Judy Kinney
Grass Valley
