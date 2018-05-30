Judy Goodrich: A surprise act of kindness
May 30, 2018
Every Wednesday night a group of friends gather for dinner at Northridge Restaurant in Penn Valley. There could be eight to 18 depending on circumstances. This past Wednesday night, there were 20 of us.
After dinner, our server, Ashley, appeared without our checks. She told us our bill had been taken care of by people who prefer to remain anonymous. We were flabbergasted!
We all want to acknowledge the couple and thank them for their generosity. It is good people like this who makes us thankful to live in Penn Valley.
Judy Goodrich, on behalf of The Northridge Group of Lake Wildwood
