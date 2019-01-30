Judy Faller: Thank you, for integrity and honesty

We stopped at a friend's, only to hear a loud screeching, scraping sound coming from our car tire. My husband thought it might be brakes, as he couldn't see anything obvious.

The car was towed to Certified Automotive Repair on Auburn Street in Grass Valley. A couple of hours later Ed Mortara called. They found a stone the size of a baby tooth lodged against the brake shoe. Our brakes had more than 50 percent wear left.

Rather than "taking advantage" of a quick high dollar repair, Ed said, "Your car is ready — the rock's gone. The cost is $31."

Thank you, Ed Mortara, for your integrity and honesty.

Judy Faller

Grass Valley