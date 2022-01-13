Judy Faller: A message to Santa
While I was tending the Red Kettle on a Rotary shift at SPD, a 6- to 8-year-old boy with his mom added coins to the kettle. As he and his mom were leaving, we heard, “Excuse me, when you see Santa, would you tell him I’ve really tried hard to be good?”
We assured him we’d deliver the message. “What’s your name?” I asked.
He responded with such pride. “Chico,” he said.
With all the generous offerings made to the kettle, we say thank you. To Chico, we say thank you for your belief in the magic of Christmas. You have touched us — we have grown.
Judy Faller
Grass Valley
