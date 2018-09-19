Judy East: White Barn Project a success

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley instituted a new project this year to benefit 4-H and FFA families, called the White Barn Project. It was an overwhelming success, providing a free clothing exchange for those students who showed at the Nevada County Fair.

We helped over 100 kids get all or part of their uniforms.

We would like to thank the following people for helping this program be a success. Wendy Weidler for inspiration and coordination and Bev Dittberner for her creative talents. Businesses that became drop off locations: Interfaith Food Ministry, The Hay Barn, Great Clips, Riebe's Auto Parts, Simply Country GV, Sierra Lifestyle Team, Salvation Army and Tru Value Fence Supply. We appreciate the financial support from Ironstone Concours Foundation and Chris Bock, Charise Salivar, Debbie Prisk Olsen, Hooper and Weaver, Pam Worrell, and Monty East. The Fairgrounds and Tina Skrukrud from Verger Mortgage were instrumental for giving us distribution space and a barn at the Fair. Volunteers, Jerry Weidler, Hannah Weidler, Ken Eslick and Katelynn Lorenzo, made this project flow smoothly.

We appreciate KNCO, Rotary, Lions, and the Farm Bureau for promotion opportunities. A special thank you to the 4-H and FFA community for your donations of clothing and accessories. This will be an ongoing project for SIGV and we appreciate all the community support.

Judy East

SIGV White Barn Project Coordinator