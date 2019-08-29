Judy East: White Barn Project a success

White Barn Project a success

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley’s White Barn Project just finished its second year benefitting 4-H and FFA families.

It was an overwhelming success, providing a free clothing exchange for those students who showed animals and Ag Mech projects at the Nevada County Fair.

The good news is that we served 140 for 2019 fair season!

We would like to thank Wendy Weidler for her inspiration and coordination of the project. We would like to thank the businesses that are drop off locations for inventory: The Hay Barn, Great Clips, Riebe’s Auto Parts, Simply Country, Alisa Johnson and Sierra Lifestyle Team, Salvation Army and Tru Value Fence Supply. Thank you for monetary contributions from Monty East and Trish Healy, as well as those of you who donated at Community Involvement Day and at the fair.

The support of the Fairgrounds for Distribution Days and the barn at the Fair helped our mission, as did publicity from KVMR, KNCO and The Union. Thank you to volunteers Jerry Weidler, Bunny Parcher, Sharon O’Hara, Katelynn Lorenzo and Terri Herbert and all the parents who staffed the booth.

A special thank you to the 4-H and FFA community for your donations of clothing and accessories … because without you this project would not exist.

This will be a continuing project for SIGV and we appreciate all of the cowwmmunity support! For more information, please visit The White Barn Project on Facebook or http://www.sigv.org.

Judy East

White Barn Project, Chair