Judy East: Help Soroptimists help the community

Soroptimist International has been serving Nevada County since 1964. Our mission to advance the status of women and children in our community has been evidenced by our many past projects: Community Beyond Violence, a teen center, equipment for the Senior Center, a low-cost family counseling center, SART, and KARE Crisis Nursery.

This year has been difficult for our community and for our club. Our two major fundraisers have been canceled. “A Day for Women” had to be postponed until next April. With the cancellation of the fair, our main fundraiser of chicken teriyaki bowls on Treat Street is no longer viable. Slated for support this year as hands-on projects with funding or contributions are The White Barn Project in support of 4-H and FFA, Community Beyond Violence, Bell Hill Academy, high school vocational scholarships, KARE Crisis Nursery, NEO, Live Your Dream Scholarship, Interfaith Food Ministry, Sierra College Food Pantry, Sierra Roots and Hope House.

If you can in these difficult times, won’t you consider donating to SIGV? Perhaps sending the money you would have spent on our delicious teriyaki bowls or the ticket you may have bought to attend our fabulous Day for Women? Please contact us at P.O. Box 663, Grass Valley CA 95945 or by visiting http://www.sigv.org.

Judy East, SIGV Director

Grass Valley