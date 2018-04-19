Judy East: ‘A Day for Women’ a success

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley and Sierra College Foundation, Nevada County Coordinating council would like to thank the speakers and sponsors who made A Day for Women a huge success.

The following speakers presented 18 workshops of valuable information: April Reese, Lisa Boulton, Melisa Mistler Yates, Machen MacDonald, Ayn Loehr, Ken Getz, Roxanna Cohen, Susan Van Steenkiste and Melony Sword, Georganne Green, Shauna Schultz, Sonika Tinker, Jane Calbreath, Melissa Hannebrink, Gale Pylman, Tova Diamond, Homer Nottingham, Lynne Sullivan and Barbara Jenness.

Sponsors of the event made it possible to support women and children in Nevada County and students and programs at Sierra College: Wells Fargo Bank, Yubanet.com, Michelle Kalina, KNCO Newstalk 830 and Star FM, Monty East of Gateway Real Estate, Dignity Health Women's Imaging, Beautiful, Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames, Jenni Johnston of Edward Jones Investments, Len Stevens Construction, Nacht & Lewis Architects, The Pilates Place, Betty Stiving of Verger Mortgage, Joan Beard, Jacque Brown, Cindy Caruso, Darwin Leek, DC.

We appreciate the donations for raffles and door prizes from Grass Valley Florist, Wild Birds Unlimited, Jeanne Ogle and Foothills Fitness.

Judy East, chair

A Day for Women