Judith Roberts: No masks at store supporting cancer aid?
When I visited the Cancer Aid Thrift Shop last week it broke my heart to see the signs requiring masks had been removed from the front door and all the volunteers were not wearing any face covering.
For around 40 years I have enjoyed visiting this store. No longer. I don’t feel comfortable visiting a place which presents itself as a charitable community organization but acts in an offensively political manner.
Judith Roberts
Grass Valley
