Judith Lowry: Apartments versus tiny houses

After reading the back and forth comments on the article about the "Coming Together" event for homeless citizens, I would very much appreciate an answer to my earnest question:

Why are not cozy apartments good enough to satisfy the housing needs of homeless people?

There are many advantages to apartment/townhouse dwellings. It takes up less land and on the whole it is much more cost effective than maintaining even a tiny house, besides being a more practical way to live.

Judith Lowry

Nevada City