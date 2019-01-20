Judith Lowry: Apartments versus tiny houses
January 20, 2019
After reading the back and forth comments on the article about the "Coming Together" event for homeless citizens, I would very much appreciate an answer to my earnest question:
Why are not cozy apartments good enough to satisfy the housing needs of homeless people?
There are many advantages to apartment/townhouse dwellings. It takes up less land and on the whole it is much more cost effective than maintaining even a tiny house, besides being a more practical way to live.
Judith Lowry
Nevada City
