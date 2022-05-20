Judith L. Roberts: Unfair mudslinging
A few days ago a card appeared in my mailbox labeled, “Vote for Anybody but Natalie.” On the reverse the card called her a carpetbagger who has “no local connections.”
From reading this, I became curious to see how accurate the allegations were. I was unable to find the source for the inflammatory remark that Nevada County Superior Court found “Natalie Adona’s public behavior is very concerning and only marginally rational.” Neither was I able to verify the other allegations.
The message went on to call her unethical and a tyrant. Whew! I feel a heavy-handed mudslinging operation against her has been unleashed. Ouch!
Judith L. Roberts
Grass Valley
