Judie Rae: Trump vs. Lewis
Donald Trump’s refusal to pay last respects, to honor the life of Representative John Lewis, lying in state in the nation’s capitol, is telling. Lewis was a giant of a man, a man of class, character and conscience, a man who acted, not acted out. Lewis called out injustice, never created it.
Some may suspect that the president could ill afford to stand before the casket of the representative, the contrast between the two men so starkly evident: Donald Trump demands loyalty. John Lewis earned it.
Judie Rae
Nevada City
