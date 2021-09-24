Judie Rae: Freedom or selfishness?

In 1893, historian Frederick Jackson Turner wrote this about American democracy: He described it as “strong in selfishness and individualism, intolerant of experience and education, and pressing individual liberty beyond its proper bounds.”

We have the opportunity now to prove him wrong.

Some in our county have, as of late, bandied around the term “freedom.” Perhaps ‘brandished’ is a better choice of words, using freedom as an excuse to harass teens attempting to enter the high school, to complain bitterly about mask mandates, as well as vaccines and COVID-19 testing.

But freedom independent of conscience and responsibility is a fool’s game, for if a society is to function effectively we need acknowledge our obligation not only to ourselves but to others, as well. We have a higher calling.

Just as one obeys the regulation not to burn leaves during fire season, thereby honoring the lives of fellow passengers on the planet, so too are we obligated to take into consideration a greater good: Me, me, me, has no room in a society respectful of others.





Of course, one is free to avoid vaccines and masks, but then please stay home. Don’t parade around town as if you own the place, jeopardizing not only your own health, but the well-being of others.

In this time of worldwide peril, with whom does wisdom reside? With the virologists, epidemiologists, biochemists whose knowledge far exceeds that of the rest of us, with those who have spent lifetimes seeking solutions to the world’s medical crises or with a few politicians, television and radio commentators who promulgate their own agendas and purposely spew misinformation, not for the betterment of society, but rather for their own sad, egotistical gains?

Kris Kristofferson, when penning the lyrics to Bobby McGee, was not likely imagining a future pandemic, though most certainly his words obtain.

“Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose …” If we don’t act from a place of responsibility, of caring for our fellow humans, it’s possible your neighbor loses his life. Maybe you lose yours. Nothin’ left to lose.

Judie Rae

Nevada City