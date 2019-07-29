Judie Rae: Do your research

In an online response to David Whitehead’s recent letter to the editor, Russell Steele contends in the comments section that human-caused climate change “only exists in the fevered mind of progressive Democrats.”

Conservative John McCain would have disagreed heartily with such a statement.

Steele also points readers to a link that ostensibly debunks human-cause global warming. The article he mentions was published by World Tribune, rated a questionable source by Media Bias/Fact Check because of their “far right propaganda, poor sourcing and misleading science, as well as lack of ownership transparency.”

I urge readers to seek the attribution of published material in order that they are aware of bias in the reporting.

Judie Rae

Nevada City