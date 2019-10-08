Judi Lafferty: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital a real treasure in Nevada County

Hopefully you’ll never have a need for this precious gift, but if you do … there is a real treasure in Nevada County and that is Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Earlier this year it became our second home for four months, almost on a daily basis, due to my husband’s illness.

During this time, my husband and I visited just about every department in this fine hospital, and each and every time were greeted with a smile and caring attitude from every person we met.

These are all very dedicated men and women, and I hope you never have to meet them on a professional level, but if you do, rest assured, you will experience an exceptional level of Dignity Healthcare and Human Kindness.

Judi Lafferty

Smartsville