Judi Kreinick: She didn’t have to die

My neighbor’s friend often walked down the path between our two homes to get to her pontoon boat. Her husband, friends, dog, children and grandchildren were often with her, on their way to enjoy an afternoon of fun.

I didn’t know her very well, but seeing her with her family always brightened my day.

She and her husband didn’t feel it was necessary to get a COVID-19 vaccine. A month ago, she was hospitalized with COVID-19 and shortly thereafter put on a ventilator and eventually heavily sedated.

I believe in the benefits of the vaccine and have often said to myself and my friends how foolish people are who don’t, and if they get COVID-19, it’s their own fault.

And then she died. I feel such profound sadness. For her. For her family. For her husband who is still hospitalized and on a ventilator. She had a wonderful life and was far too young to die.





This virus doesn’t care whether we are Democrats or Republicans. We (all of us) think we’re right, and we get angry and/or frustrated with those who don’t share our opinions on this critical subject. We are all entitled to our opinions.

But when death from this terrible pandemic hits someone you know, it truly takes on a different perspective. She didn’t have to die, and she most likely wouldn’t have, had she gotten the vaccine.

Judi Kreinick

Penn Valley