Joyce Wilkins-Findley: Speaking truth and love

The letter entitled “Hypocrites” on Sept. 22 stated that “The Republican Party has become a clan, a cult of anti-abortionists ….” While the Republican Party is neither a clan nor cult, it is true that part of their platform focuses on the sanctity of human life. The platform states, “The unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed.” I agree.

Those of us who advocate for life do so out of this fundamental belief, we value God-given life. Out of this flows the work of speaking on behalf of the unborn, providing evidence of life through such means as sonograms, and encouraging women who are in despair over unwanted pregnancy. Granted, some pro-lifers, vehement in their views, may lash out in anger, and, perhaps, scream out their thoughts. Though unloving and unproductive, it is the plight of those carried away by emotion.

Most Republicans do not support this reactive approach. We desire to speak truth and love for others, both born and unborn. So, ultimately we are not hypocrites, “those who act in contradiction to their beliefs.” We, rather, are trying to be faithful to walk out our beliefs. Life is, indeed, sacred.

Joyce Wilkins-Findley

Grass Valley