Joyce Shillingburg: Without Trump we’ll have a socialist democracy

I want to commend Terry McLaughlin on her column a few weeks ago. She was truly correct when she implied we are headed for a socialist takeover if we aren’t careful.

She compared today with the fall of the Roman empire as portrayed in Taylor Caldwell’s book, “Dear and Glorious Physician.” I decided to read the book and see for myself. Sure enough, all the ingredients are there — mobs, violence, debauchery, greed, lust for power and wanting to be supported by the government.

We are a republic. Caldwell states in her book, “Republics breed exigent politicians, and these politicians always, without end, create democracies and death.” Yes, I know this is a novel, but it couldn’t be closer to the truth.

If we do not vote for Donald Trump, we will end up with a socialist democracy. I am not a great fan of President Trump, but he has done a lot for this nation. He has appointed two conservative Supreme Court judges and 53 Court of Appeal judges. The economy was roaring and more minorities had jobs. We had the lowest unemployment rate ever (the coronavirus took a toll on these, but it happened). He appointed a religious liberty task force; got us out of the terrible Iran deal and is building his wall. He took us out of NAFTA and the list goes on and on.

Let’s vote for freedom and liberty.

Joyce Shillingburg

Grass Valley