Joyce Scott: Individual burn piles on private property

Are you concerned about the burn permits being issued in our area? And the number of them that escape the property owners? If you are concerned about burn permits allowed in our area, you can contact CalFire at webmaster@fire.ca.gov to ask why individuals are allowed burn permits to burn on their property. Also ask what kind of hands-on education they are receiving before igniting a fire.

Also inquire if CalFire ever goes out to check the property on the days of their burn permits. This from http://www.yubanet.com March 13, 2022 at 8:41 a.m.: “Today is a permissible burn day in Nevada County. It is illegal to burn wrapping and packaging materials. Burn only natural vegetation that grew on the property where you are burning. Never burn garbage, construction debris, painted wood, plastic etc. (burning such man-made materials releases highly toxic pollutants).

For best smoke dispersion, recommended burn hours are 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. A CalFire burn permit is not required at this time.”

Read that last sentence again.

Joyce Scott





Grass Valley