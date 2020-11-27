Joyce Miller: Rapid testing is the only answer

Our COVID-19 testing strategy is failing. As cases in our county rise, it takes longer to be tested and get results. As we wait for the vaccine effort to gear up, our economy slips further, hospitals might be overrun, and the toll rises. Rapid testing is a simpler answer. It could be implemented quickly and easily.

Technology exists for a rapid, inexpensive, paper-strip test that could quickly be manufactured and distributed for use at home. This would enable mass frequent testing and allow us to safely reopen our schools and businesses. This effort has found success in Slovakia and the United Kingdom.

People want to know if they or their household members are infectious. At-home testing is as private and as easy as brushing your teeth. It would help even the most entrenched anti-masker make responsible choices and immediately reduce transmission. Unlike vaccines, these tests exist now — the government simply needs to allocate funding and manufacture them.

We need an investment of $5 billion to build the manufacturing capacity and an additional $10 billion to achieve production of 10 million to 20 million tests per day for a full year. This is a drop in the bucket compared to the money spent and lives lost due to COVID-19. For more information, visit http://www.rapidtests.org.

Joyce Miller

Grass Valley