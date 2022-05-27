Joyce Hoffman: Students invest in their future
I want to thank the many students in Grass Valley (over two dozen!) who wrote letters to the City Council recently asking that climate change precautions be included in the proposed Strategic Plan 2022.
I’m happy that there are young adults in our county who are thinking about the future by moderating growth to mitigate for wildfires and drought. It’s something that the city and county need to pay more attention to.
I hope these people will continue to voice their concerns. Thank you, students, for your participation!
Joyce Hoffman
Grass Valley
