Joyce Feldman: Re-elect LaMalfa
Should the federal government pay for gender experimentation and reassignment surgery procedures? Should the federal government pay for gender experimentation on children and sex reassignment procedures on children? Should boys be allowed to play on girls’ sports teams? If you don’t want your tax dollars spent on the above, then vote Republican and re-elect Congressman Doug LaMalfa.
Joyce Feldman
Penn Valley
