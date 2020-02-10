Joyce Banzhaf: Something’s fishy about those Iowa results

I feel skeptical of the delayed Iowa results from the app.

The DNC could have called each precinct to get timely results, and kept a paper record of each. The app, produced by Shadow Inc., was financed and produced in secret. This after the DNC changed their rules (which had eliminated candidates from their debate stage) and allowed Michael Bloomberg, the former GOP Mayor of NYC to run as a Democratic candidate without meeting the same criteria.

I have now lost faith in both parties.

Iowa newspapers should print the results of each caucus so caucus-goers could verify the results.

Joyce Banzhaf

Grass Valley